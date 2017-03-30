Obituary: Mary (Iarusso) Stevens, 81

Mary (Iarusso) Stevens, 81, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late Newton J. Stevens.

She was born in Meriden on Aug. 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Iarusso.

She is survived by brothers-in-law Ferris Stevens and wife Mary Ann and Gordon Lumbra and Georgie, sisters-in-law Norma Stevens and Carol Lumbra and several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to her caregivers, Andrea, Joanne and Jen for their wonderful care and concern.

She was predeceased by her beloved son Ronald Stevens and a sister Midge Budnick.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10:30- 11:30 am.

