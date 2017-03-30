Obituary: Mary Elizabeth (Hickey) Rizzuto, 69

Mary Elizabeth (Hickey) Rizzuto, 69, of E. Hartford, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital, with her loving family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Albert S. Rizzuto.

She was born Sept. 3, 1947 in Hartford, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Donahue) Hickey. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by American Linen & American Uniform

Mary was a beautiful, loving, and caring woman, who was taken from us much to soon.

She is survived by her son Douglas J. Rizzuto and wife Cara of Southington, her 4 grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, Grant and Jackson. She also leaves 3 sisters, Ann Marzano and husband Donald of West Hartford, Kathleen Daries and husband Neal of East Hartford, Rita Ford and husband John of Glastonbury and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother William Hickey.

The Funeral will be held Monday April 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, (Directly) 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford. Calling hours will be Sunday 3-5 p.m.at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington.

