Obituary: Barbara A. (Sweeney) Judd, 87

Barbara A. (Sweeney) Judd, 87, of Southington, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville. She had been the loving wife of Kenneth C. Judd for over 65 years.

Born on October 30, 1929 in Meriden to the late James and Viola (Moeller) Sweeney, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Barbara retired from Bradley Memorial Hospital where she worked as a nurse for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by four children: Gary Judd and his wife Darlene, Philip A. Judd and his wife Maureen, Patricia Flood, all of Southington and Keith Judd and his wife Barbara of FL; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.