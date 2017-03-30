Mulberry Gardens announces ‘The Longest Day’ event on June 21

Mulberry Gardens is embracing “The Longest Day,” an annual Alzheimer’s Association event on June 21 to rally people to join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

People are invited to join Mulberry Gardens at their 58 Mullberry St. location, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for an informational party. The event is designed to raise awareness for all dementia diseases.

Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Beth DeLuco will facilitate the kick-off part. For more information or to RSVP by April 12, call DeLuco at (860) 302-7962 or email her at Bethdeluco@sbcglobalnet.

Mulberry Gardens of Southington is a not for profit assisted living, adult day and memory care community and a member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. To learn more about Mulberry Gardens, visit mulberrygardens.org.