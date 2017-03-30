Markley seeks a run for Lt. Governor

By PAUL HUGHES

REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

HARTFORD—State Sen. Joseph C. Markley is the first Republican to declare as a candidate for the No. 2 job in state government.

Markley, R-16th District, filed paperwork Friday to register as a candidate for the Republican Party’s nomination for lieutenant governor in 2018.

The Southington lawmaker rejoined the Senate in 2011 following a 25-year hiatus after having served a single, two-year term in the mid-1980s.

He carried 62 percent of the vote to win re-election last November. The 16th Senatorial District includes all of Prospect, Southington and Wolcott, and parts of Cheshire and Waterbury.

Markley is one of the more conservative voices in the legislature and the Republican Party. He was active in the state’s tea party movement prior to being elected to his second Senate stint.

In 2015, Markley, 59, ran unsuccessfully for state chairman of the Republican Party.

Markley belongs to the eight-member, all-Republican Conservative Caucus in the legislature, and he is a founder of the fledgling Connecticut Liberty Caucus, a 501(c)(4) organization that is dedicated to advancing a conservative policy agenda through a combination of public education and political action.