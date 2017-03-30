Library, chamber host lawmakers’ mid-session report

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Chamber of Commerce and the Southington Public Library are hosting a legislative mid-session report on Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m. Southington’s state legislators will update their constituents on the latest legislation impacting the town.

State Senator Joe Markley (R-16th district), Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin, Southington), State Reps. John Fusco (R-Southington) and Rob Sampson (R-Southington, Wolcott) and are all confirmed to attend. State Rep. Liz Linehan (D-Cheshire, Southington, Wallingford) is currently tentative for the event.

After developing the concept for the mid-session report, the chamber once again partnered with the library to host the local politicians. Last fall, the two organizations partnered to sponsor a candidate forum, which included all of Southington’s prospective legislators.

Now in their first few months of the new session, they are coming back to report what’s happening at the Capitol.

“It gives our state legislators an opportunity to present progress they have made in their respective committees and offers their constituents a chance to have direct communication with them,” said the chamber’s executive director Elizabeth Hyatt. “The Chamber takes an active role to support the local business community and keep them informed of legislation that could potentially impact their company and our town.”

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

To register, go to www.southingtonlibrary.org or call (860) 628-0947.