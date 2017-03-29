Southington Recreation Department listings for the March 31 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.

PLAYGROUND PROGRAM PRE-REGISTRATION—Register through Friday, April 7 at the Recreation Department website only. Program takes place through four two-week sessions, Mondays thru Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at South End School and Recreation Park. Open to Southington children entering grades 1-6 in the fall of 2017. Cost is $120 per child during sessions 1, 2, and 3 ($60 in session 4). Maximum of two sessions. Register at www.southington.org/PlaygroundProgram.

TENNIS LESSONS & MATCH PLAY—Registration is underway. Classes begin the week of April 17. Open to Southington boys and girls by age and skill level. Beginners (ages 4-10); advanced (ages 4-12); and match play (ages 10-18). Days and times vary by class. Class sizes are extremely limited and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $60 per child. Info and forms at www.southington.org/SpringTennis.

ADAPTIVE FITNESS CLASS—Mondays, April 17-May 15, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym. Open to Southington children with special needs, in grades 1-12. Cost is $55 per child. Children will benefit from a specialized fitness program which will provide a safe routine and physical outlet as well as work on boosting self-esteem and confidence in a fun environment. Info and forms at www.southington.org/AdaptiveFitness.

TINKERGARTEN—Tuesdays, April 20-June 8 (Session I) or Saturdays, April 22-June 10 (Session II) at Panthorn Park, Burrit St. Cost is $160 per child (sibling discount available) and times vary by program. A trained local leader will guide children through an expert-designed outdoor activity that encourages free play and development of age-appropriate skills. Open to Southington children ages 18 months to 5 years, along with parents or caregivers. Free one-day programs will be held on March 18, 30 and April 2. Info and forms at www.tinkergarten.com or call (413) 397-2800.

SKYHAWKS ‘TINY HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and basketball program is open to Southington kids, aged 3-4. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

SKYHAWKS ‘MINI HAWK’ SPORTS PROGRAMS—Wednesdays, May 10-June 7, 6:20 p.m.-7:20 p.m., in the DePaolo Middle School gym, 385 Pleasant St. Soccer and baseball program is open to Southington kids, aged 5-7. Cost is $70 per child. Class size is limited. Info and forms at www.southington.org/skyhawks.

CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration is underway on a first-come, first-served basis for the Southington Recreation Department’s Camp RISE summer program for children with special needs. Open to Southington residents. Camp takes place from 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. daily at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Session 1 (grades 2-5): July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 to age 21), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

April

April 29, Cubs vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

May

May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804

June

June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704

June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148

July

July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114

July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154

August

Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104

Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140

Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94

September

Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138

Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534

October

Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144

Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674

Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98

November

Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74

December