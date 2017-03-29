Police blotter for the March 31 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, March 9 to Thursday, March 16:

Ethel Brazeau, 75, of 284 N. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on March 13 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kathryn McElhone, 27, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on March 17 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Radoslaw Anders, 28, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on March 17 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Alexia Leigh Matos, 25, of 103 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on March 19 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joseph B. Koski, 38, of 206 Barbour Rd., New Britain, was arrested on March 19 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, and first degree harassment.

Edward Nowak, 52, of 274 Curtiss St., Southington, was arrested on March 20 and charged with possession of narcotics and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Kirsten Swett, 27, of 1 Eastview Rd., Southington, was arrested on March 20 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Karl Toccaline, 24, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on March 21 and charged with four degree larceny. In a second incident, he was charged with fifth degree larceny.