Listings, Police

Police blotter for the March 31 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, March 9 to Thursday, March 16:

  • Ethel Brazeau, 75, of 284 N. Main St., Bristol, was arrested on March 13 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Kathryn McElhone, 27, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on March 17 and charged with violation of a protective order.
  • Radoslaw Anders, 28, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on March 17 and charged with violation of a protective order.
  • Alexia Leigh Matos, 25, of 103 Berlin Ave., Southington, was arrested on March 19 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Joseph B. Koski, 38, of 206 Barbour Rd., New Britain, was arrested on March 19 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, and first degree harassment.
  • Edward Nowak, 52, of 274 Curtiss St., Southington, was arrested on March 20 and charged with possession of narcotics and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kirsten Swett, 27, of 1 Eastview Rd., Southington, was arrested on March 20 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Karl Toccaline, 24, of 482 Broad St., Bristol, was arrested on March 21 and charged with four degree larceny. In a second incident, he was charged with fifth degree larceny.

