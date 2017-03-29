Obituary: Robert P. McComb, 90

Robert P. McComb, 90, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at HOCC at New Britain General. He had been the loving husband of Charlene (Dionne) McComb for 51 years.

Born October 1, 1926 in Springfield, MA to the late William and Nellie (Hanratti) McComb, he had been a longtime Southington resident.

Robert proudly served in the U.S Navy during WWII from 1944-1946. He retired from sales and remained active in the electronics and photography fields. He enjoyed reading, learning, spending time with his grandchildren, and all things math. He will be remembered for his incredible work ethic and constant devotion to his family.

In addition to his wife Charlene, he is survived by his siblings; Connie Albano of MA and William McComb of NC; his 3 adult children and their spouses: Sandra Gallo, Ellen Delgado (husband Anthony) and Robert McComb (wife Kaitlin). His grandchildren, Sarah, Abigail, and Emily were his absolute pride and joy. He passed onto them an amazing amount of love, devotion, and encouragement. He was predeceased by many beloved family members and friends who he spoke lovingly of over many years.

Robert believed deeply in providing opportunities for pursuing higher education. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Justin Wisniewski Firefighter Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 473 Southington, CT 06489.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at St. Dominic’s Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow in the State Veteran’s Cemetery, Middletown. Calling hours will be held before the Mass from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville.

