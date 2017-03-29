Obituary: Florence (Sobolewski) Stevens, 87

Florence (Sobolewski) Stevens, 87, of Southington, widow of Chester H. Stevens, died Thursday at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Roch and the late Mary (Gleba) Sobolewski, she graduated from New Britain High School, and was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for various companies over the years before retiring from Gemar Inc. She was a member of St. Dominic Church in Southington where she was a C.C.D. teacher for a number of years, and a member of the Southington Calendar House where she taught painting classes.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Susan Stevens, and Mark Stevens, all of Southington; two grandsons, Andrew Stevens and his wife, Katharine, of Litchfield, N.H., and Eric Stevens of Southington; a great-grandson, Luke Henry Stevens, and she was eagerly awaiting the birth of a second great-grandson in June.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. from Porter’s Funeral Home, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin, before a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. Friends and relatives are invited to call at the funeral home Monday, March 20, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association of Connecticut, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108-3272.

Directions to the funeral home can be found at www.portersfuneral.com