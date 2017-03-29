Obituary: Clifford Pearson, 99

Clifford Pearson, 99, of Southington passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Campus. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Green) Pearson.

Born May 28, 1917 in Waterbury he was the son of the late Joseph and Isabelle (Carpenter) Pearson.

Clifford was employed by Waterbury Ferrel until his retirement.

He is also survived by 6 children; Carol Favale, Christine Post, Ronaold Pearson, Laurie Rinaldi, Clifford W Pearson and Amy Pearson- Barry; 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com