Library listings for the March 31 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

March

Carlos Aquayo, March Artist of the Month. Southington’s Carlos Aquayo’s childhood interest in comics and cartoon illustrations eventually matured into a passion for painting landscapes and portraits. Years of traveling around the world as a member of the U.S. Army and being exposed to diverse landscapes, cultures, and locations was cited as a great influence. He works with acrylics, watercolors, pastel and charcoal. He is an ordained Christian minister, and his illustration “God’s Masterpiece,” was displayed most recently in Colombia and Cuba.

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

April

Teen Advisory Group meeting. Wednesday, April 5, 4 p.m. The library is looking for local teens in grades 7-12 to join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, and become a member of the Teen Advisory Group (T.A.G.). Share your ideas about activities, materials, and improvements to help make the Southington Library teen space an even better place for you and your friends. T.A.G. is a fun way to meet school community service requirements, if applicable.

Lincoln Center Local: New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang . Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

'Out of the Blackout' by Robert Barnard. Thursday, April 13, 3 p.m. Registration required. Part of the Long Ago and Far Away book discussion series with Carole Shmurak, which looks at three modern British detectives attempting to solve crimes that occurred 40-50 years earlier. Copies of the books are available at the Reference Desk.

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

May

Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.

Ongoing