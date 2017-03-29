Library listings for the March 31 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.
Here are some upcoming events:
March
- Carlos Aquayo, March Artist of the Month. Southington’s Carlos Aquayo’s childhood interest in comics and cartoon illustrations eventually matured into a passion for painting landscapes and portraits. Years of traveling around the world as a member of the U.S. Army and being exposed to diverse landscapes, cultures, and locations was cited as a great influence. He works with acrylics, watercolors, pastel and charcoal. He is an ordained Christian minister, and his illustration “God’s Masterpiece,” was displayed most recently in Colombia and Cuba.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
April
- Teen Advisory Group meeting. Wednesday, April 5, 4 p.m. The library is looking for local teens in grades 7-12 to join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, and become a member of the Teen Advisory Group (T.A.G.). Share your ideas about activities, materials, and improvements to help make the Southington Library teen space an even better place for you and your friends. T.A.G. is a fun way to meet school community service requirements, if applicable.
- Lincoln Center Local: New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang. Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
- ‘Out of the Blackout’ by Robert Barnard. Thursday, April 13, 3 p.m. Registration required. Part of the Long Ago and Far Away book discussion series with Carole Shmurak, which looks at three modern British detectives attempting to solve crimes that occurred 40-50 years earlier. Copies of the books are available at the Reference Desk.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
May
- Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
Ongoing
- Anime Club (meets weekly). Beginning Thursday, April 6, 3:30 p.m. in the library meeting room. Open to students in grades 7-12 (aged 13-18). Join the teen librarian, Nicole Kent, to watch new episodes of classic and contemporary anime. Not sure what anime is? Come by and see what all the fuss is about as the library screens episodes of legendary Japanese animation series such as Naruto, Attack on Titan, Cowboy Bebop, and more.
- Cake Pan Collection. Are you celebrating a special holiday or do you have a fan of dinosaurs or cars? Visit the Southington Public Library to see the display of novelty cake pans now available to borrow. The pans are located in the children’s department.
- Exhibit space for local artists (Free). The Gallery at the Southington Public Library provides a venue for local community residents to share their artistic talents in the visual arts with the general public. The Gallery is located on the main level and viewing of the exhibits is available during the library hours, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Jeanne Chmielewski at (860) 628-0947, ext. 6513 or at chmielewskij@southington.org.
- Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.
- Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.
- Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.
- Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.
- Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.