Fire report for the March 31 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 51 incidents from Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 19:

Monday, March 13

12:01:48 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Smoke detector activation

2:50:34 p.m., 191 Lepage Dr., Public service

3:49:22 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle

3:59:12 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle

6:30:00 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Service Call, other

7:22:17 p.m., 145 Old Farm Rd., Outside rubbish, trash or waste

Tuesday, March 14

5:29:14 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

8:47:36 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:41:34 a.m., 22 Whitlock Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:12:32 a.m., 170 White Sail Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:33:23 a.m., 95 College Ave., Smoke detector activation

11:13:16 a.m., 170 White Sail Dr., Service Call, other

11:31:36 a.m., 85 Clearview Ct., Medical assist, assist EMS

2:19:00 p.m., 18 Center Pl., No Incident found on arrival

2:46:08 p.m., 43 Longo Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

8:52:21 p.m., 31 Knox Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

9:18:18 p.m., 36 Garden Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

10:06:02 p.m., 50 Fragola Dr., HazMat release investigation

Wednesday, March 15

9:16:58 a.m., 731 Main St., Faith Living, Vehicle Accident

12:29:36 p.m., 51 Tallwood Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical

1:30:00 p.m., 421 Lakeview Dr., Public service

4:46:58 p.m., 1580 Meriden Ave., Vehicle Accident

6:46:34 p.m., N. Main St. and Mill St., Person in distress, Other

6:52:47 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Dispatched and cancelled en route

11:38:13 p.m., 60 Spring Hill Rd., CO detector activation

11:50:02 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Thursday, March 16

10:07:21 a.m., 35 Darling St., Assist police or other government entity

4:38:20 p.m., 298 Captain Lewis Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS

4:51:25 p.m., Queen St. and Flanders St., Vehicle accident, general

5:06:40 p.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation

5:56:34 p.m., 22 Hunters Ln., HazMat release investigation

7:18:00 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Accident, potential accident

7:27:47 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation

11:07:24 p.m., 25 Bristol St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Friday, March 17

7:15:25 a.m., 500 Queen St., Rite Aid, Accident, potential accident

9:12:51 a.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS

9:25:33 a.m., 778 West St., Residence Inn, Water or steam leak

9:38:40 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call, other

10:06:44 a.m., 242 Main St., Alta School, HazMat release investigation

4:48:04 p.m., 73 Miller Farm Rd., Smoke detector activation

11:36:59 p.m., 1078 Queen St., Passenger vehicle fire

Saturday, March 18

1:31:05 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

2:37:01 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation

5:16:09 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Public service assistance

5:23:19 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Assist police or other government entity

Sunday, March 19