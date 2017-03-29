Fire report for the March 31 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 51 incidents from Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 19:
Monday, March 13
- 12:01:48 p.m., 1 Darling St., Flanders West, Smoke detector activation
- 2:50:34 p.m., 191 Lepage Dr., Public service
- 3:49:22 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 3:59:12 p.m., 3 Darling St., Flanders West, EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 6:30:00 p.m., 50 Spring Lake Rd., Hatton, Service Call, other
- 7:22:17 p.m., 145 Old Farm Rd., Outside rubbish, trash or waste
Tuesday, March 14
- 5:29:14 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 8:47:36 a.m., 40 Cornerstone Ct., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:41:34 a.m., 22 Whitlock Ave., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:12:32 a.m., 170 White Sail Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:33:23 a.m., 95 College Ave., Smoke detector activation
- 11:13:16 a.m., 170 White Sail Dr., Service Call, other
- 11:31:36 a.m., 85 Clearview Ct., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 2:19:00 p.m., 18 Center Pl., No Incident found on arrival
- 2:46:08 p.m., 43 Longo Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 8:52:21 p.m., 31 Knox Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 9:18:18 p.m., 36 Garden Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle
- 10:06:02 p.m., 50 Fragola Dr., HazMat release investigation
Wednesday, March 15
- 9:16:58 a.m., 731 Main St., Faith Living, Vehicle Accident
- 12:29:36 p.m., 51 Tallwood Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical
- 1:30:00 p.m., 421 Lakeview Dr., Public service
- 4:46:58 p.m., 1580 Meriden Ave., Vehicle Accident
- 6:46:34 p.m., N. Main St. and Mill St., Person in distress, Other
- 6:52:47 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Dispatched and cancelled en route
- 11:38:13 p.m., 60 Spring Hill Rd., CO detector activation
- 11:50:02 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident
Thursday, March 16
- 10:07:21 a.m., 35 Darling St., Assist police or other government entity
- 4:38:20 p.m., 298 Captain Lewis Dr., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 4:51:25 p.m., Queen St. and Flanders St., Vehicle accident, general
- 5:06:40 p.m., 2321 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release investigation
- 5:56:34 p.m., 22 Hunters Ln., HazMat release investigation
- 7:18:00 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Accident, potential accident
- 7:27:47 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation
- 11:07:24 p.m., 25 Bristol St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Friday, March 17
- 7:15:25 a.m., 500 Queen St., Rite Aid, Accident, potential accident
- 9:12:51 a.m., 245 Berlin Ave., Medical assist, assist EMS
- 9:25:33 a.m., 778 West St., Residence Inn, Water or steam leak
- 9:38:40 a.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Service Call, other
- 10:06:44 a.m., 242 Main St., Alta School, HazMat release investigation
- 4:48:04 p.m., 73 Miller Farm Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 11:36:59 p.m., 1078 Queen St., Passenger vehicle fire
Saturday, March 18
- 1:31:05 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building
- 2:37:01 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, Smoke detector activation
- 5:16:09 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Public service assistance
- 5:23:19 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Assist police or other government entity
Sunday, March 19
- 2:15:37 a.m., West St. and W. Queen St., Extrication, rescue, Other
- 2:58:00 a.m., County Rd. and Farmingberry, Vehicle Accident
- 2:54:55 p.m., 70 Masters Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 7:57:44 p.m., 770 Andrews St., Vehicle accident
- 8:38:19 p.m., 51 Forest Ln., HazMat release investigation
- 10:02:42 p.m., 873 Meriden Ave., Smoke detector activation