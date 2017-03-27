Transfer station stickers available at clerk’s office

Transfer station stickers are now available for renewal for the 2017 season. Current stickers will expire on March 31, 2017.

Residents may renew stickers at the town clerk’s office, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents who have a current transfer station sticker and are renewing for the same vehicle may also renew by mail.

Visit the town clerk’s page of the town web site at www.southington.org, to obtain instructions and the renewal form. If getting a sticker for the first time, you must visit the Town Clerk’s office and provide your driver’s license and the registration of the vehicle that is to be used.

The transfer station facility is located at 617 Old Turnpike Rd., and it is available to local residents with a valid sticker and driver’s license. The station will be open on the selected Saturdays, weather-permitting, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on April 1, 8, 22, 29; May 6, 13, 20; June 3, 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26; Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30; Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28; Nov. 4, 18; Dec. 2, 16.

Accepted transfer items include:

Burnable items (logs, brush, lumber, fencing, wooden decking) no longer than 4 feet and no wider than 6 inches in diameter;

(logs, brush, lumber, fencing, wooden decking) no longer than 4 feet and no wider than 6 inches in diameter; Non-burnable demolition (sheet rock, plaster, asphalt material, roving, tile, rocks and concrete under 6 inches in diameter);

(sheet rock, plaster, asphalt material, roving, tile, rocks and concrete under 6 inches in diameter); Metal (mowers, bicycles, storm doors and railings, pipe, appliances such as stoves, water heaters, and refrigerators);

(mowers, bicycles, storm doors and railings, pipe, appliances such as stoves, water heaters, and refrigerators); Miscellaneous (leaves and brush, household electronics, fluorescent lights, batteries, mattresses).

For a list of prohibited items, view the town clerk’s page on the town web site. No toxic, radioactive, biological, or explosive wastes are accepted, and no over-sized waste is accepted.

For questions, call the Town Clerk’s office at (860) 276-6211.