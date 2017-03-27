Power problems resolved in Southington, Plantsville, and Marion

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

Residents in Southington, Plantsville, and Marion were without power for most of the morning on Monday, March 27. Eversource energy was notified around 5:30 a.m. with a report of a line and transformer down. The cause was unknown.

Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that 949 customers were affected by the issue when it was first reported, but by 6:15 a.m. the number affected was down to 71.

“We were able to re-route power within 45 minutes,” Gross said.

As day broke, some residents continued to be in the dark and businesses started their work weeks with no power. The printing press in the Step Saver building – home to The Observer at 213 Spring Street – came to a halt as most of the Spring Street properties lost power.

Employees were advised to stay inside for safety purposes due to potential live wires outside of the building, especially with the rain making everything wet.

The Observer newsroom had one functioning line of power for most of the outage, but when Eversource technicians arrived the whole building shut off.

“Often times in order to make repairs safely, we have to take power out,” Gross said.

By 10:45 a.m. “Southington was off the grid,” according to the Eversource report and all customers regained power.