Obituary: Rev. J. Clifford Grise, 97

The Rev. J. Clifford Grise, 97, a priest of the Diocese of Bridgeport passed away on March 25th at the Jerome Home.

He was born on October 14, 1919, in Southington, CT, son of the late David J. and Mary (Flynn) Grise. He attended Southington Schools; He then studied at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield, CT and St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, MD. Father Grise was ordained to the priesthood on March 17, 1945, in the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford by the late Archbishop Henry J. O’Brien.

During his over 72 years of priestly service, his assignments included St. Paul in West Haven, St. Joseph in Shelton, St. Mary in Norwalk, as well as his proud service as Chaplin in the U.S. Air Force. In 1963, Father became the first Pastor of St. Agnes Church in Greenwich where he remained until his 1971 appointment as Pastor and Principal at St. Peter Church in Danbury. Upon his Pastoral retirement in 1986, Father faithfully assisted at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, in Longboat Key, Florida for many years. He returned to Connecticut, residing at the Catherine Dennis Keefe, Queen of the Clergy Residence for retired priests in Stamford.

Father Grise is survived by many nieces & nephews including Robert D. Foley of Cape Cod, MA; Mary Lou Kane of Cheshire, CT; and Lisbeth (Patrick) Dugan of Victor, NY; as well as numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his hometown of Southington at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage Street, Plantsville, CT at 11am on Thursday, March 30, 2017

Calling hours will be at Mary Our Queen Church before the Mass of Christian Burial from 10-11 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Jerome Home for the care, compassion and dedication to Father Grise.

Donations in Father Grise’s memory can be made to the Development – Expansion Fund of Queen of Clergy, 274 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, CT 06902.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Street, Southington is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences and directions www.dellavecchiafh.com.