Obituary: Giovannina (Carusone) Luongo, 85

Giovannina (Carusone) Luongo, 85, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, March 25th surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Domenico Luongo.

She was born on April 3, 1931 in Treglia, Italy, the daughter of the late Antonio and Angelina (Ragozzino) Carusone. Giovannina enjoyed cooking for her family,baking pepper biscuits and spending time with her family, her family was the world to her.

She is survived by her loving children, Margherrita Tatlovich and husband Alan, Vincenza Pazillo and husband Rick all of Girard, OH, Pasquale Luongo and wife Mary Beth, Angelina Palmieri and husband Lew and Antonio Luongo all of Southington, her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Stefanie, Anthony, Rachel, Danielle, Dominic, Domenic, Zakary and Lukas. She also leaves brothers

Antonio and Franco Carusone, a sister-in-law Giovanna Carusone and many nieces and nephews including Antonietta, Pietro. She was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Maria Sabino, Guiseseppina, Michele, Pasquale and Saverio Carusone.

The family would like to thank Dr. Craig Bogdanski for his care and kindness during her illness as well as the staff at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home for their care and compassion.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday at 11 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Calling hours will be Saturday morning at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 9-10:30 am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com