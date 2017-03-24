Registration underway for Wayton Open: Summer tournament celebrates a decade of tennis

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Registration is now open for the 10th annual Wayton Open Tennis Tournament, hosted by tournament creator and director, Matt Wayton. What started out as a one-day, one-division tournament has now grown to a premiere tennis tournament in town featuring players from within the community to different parts of the state.

The tournament will take place at the Southington High School tennis courts from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16.

There are 12 divisions available to sign up for: men’s A singles (4.0 and above), men’s B singles (3.5 and below), men’s 45 and older singles, men’s a doubles (combined 7.5 and above), men’s B doubles (combined 7.0 and below), women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed A doubles, (combined 7.5 and above), mixed B doubles, (combined 7.0 and below), high school boys’ singles, and high school girls’ singles.

The championship matches of the men’s singles A and B divisions will be the best of five sets. High school boys’ doubles is a new division that was added to this year’s tournament.

In order to play in the tournament, you must be available for weekends and some weekday evenings (if you advance). No matches can go later than July 16 with all finals being played that Sunday. In the event of inclement weather on July 16, championship matches will be moved to Monday, July 17 in the evening.

In tournament play, there are no super tiebreakers, and all matches must play out the full deciding set. There are also no line judges. Players will be responsible for calling their own lines and are asked to be honest in their judgment. If there is a dispute, you must respect the call. Players must announce the score before every serve.

Although all quarterfinal, semifinal, and championship matches will be played at the high school, players must be prepared to be sent off the main site to an overflow site for at least the first weekend of play. Due to the size of the tournament, all 17 Southington town courts will be used. Additional sites used for the tournament will include Memorial Park, Panthorn Park, and Recreation Park.

If you enter multiple divisions, you must also be prepared to play multiple matches in the same day. You will never play two matches from the same division in one day. If you enter multiple divisions and make multiple finals, you will be required to play all finals on championship Sunday.

Players are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their matches. If you arrive late, the effects of your tardiness will result in a default.

Players are asked to be patient. There is a chance that matches might exceed their anticipated time frames, no matter what the schedule is. There is a chance that matches might not start on time with limited court space.

When playing tennis in the middle of the summer, you must be prepared to play in the heat. Matches will not be cancelled or postponed due to temperature.

If you refer three people to play in the tournament, you will receive free entry to a division of your choice. The person you are referring just has to write your name in the appropriate space when they register.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Thank Dog Rescue, a charitable organization dedicated to finding loving homes for shelter, homeless, and abandoned dogs of all breeds. Details on the organization can be found on their homepage at www.thankdogrescue.org.

To register to play in the tournament, you can simply apply online at www.waytonopen.com. Registration closes on Monday, July 3. Tennis players interested in playing are urged to sign up early to help with ordering tournament materials.

The tournament is currently looking for sponsors. If you or your business is interested in sponsoring the tournament, you can contact Wayton by phone at 860-801-0036or by email at waytonopen@gmail.com .

Additional information and live coverage of the Wayton Open can be found at the tournament website, www.waytonopen.com. The Wayton Open is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheWaytonOpen and Twitter and Instagram at @2017waytonopen.