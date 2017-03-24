Obituary: Jay Maurice Janazzo

Jay Maurice Janazzo, husband of Brenda Janazzo, left her loving hands to rest in peace on March 15, 2017. He was surrounded by all those who loved him and with prayers and thoughts.

Jay is survived by daughter Michelle Pompei and son in law Aaron Pompei; son Jay Janazzo and his partner Elizabeth Sunbury; grandchildren Phineas and Atticus Pompei; siblings Diane Dahn, Donna Janazzo, Kevin Janazzo, Marissa Salsbury, Christopher Janazzo, and Mark Reid; mother in law Carol Roberts; and several neices, nephews and brother and sister in laws.

He is predeceased by his parents Maurice Janazzo and Dorothy Reid.

Jay loved to captivate us all with his lengthy stories, pranks and genuine laughter. He loved Nascar Sunday, his cherished Mustang, sometimes the Giants and cooking. But most of all, he loved his family – all that he did, he did for his family. No one meant more to him than those that filled his heart.