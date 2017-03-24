Harlem Rockets take on Southington’s first responders

Members of the Southington Police Department and Southington Fire Department are going to challenge the Harlem Rockets on Monday, April 3, at 7 p.m., in the high school gym, for Family Night.

Check out Southington’s finest as they challenge the basketball comedy team on the high school varsity court. The event is sponsored by the Southington Drug Task Force.

Pre-event tickets cost $10 ($8 for students and seniors) and can be purchased at DePaolo Middle School (Trish Kenefick); Kennedy Middle School (Christine Barnes); or Southington High School (Beth Hosmer). Tickets will cost $12 at the doord.

For more information, contact Sandra Van Valkenburgh, (860) 628-5495 or svanvalkenburgh@southingtonschools.org