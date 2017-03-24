Camp Sloper offers 5 April vacation camps

YMCA Camp Sloper in Southington will be running an April vacation camp during Southington Public Schools’ April vacation. From Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13 (no camp on Good Friday, April 14), the YMCA is offering choices for five different camps, from fishing, horseback riding, and adventures to science and traditional camping options.

No YMCA membership is required to attend any of the camps.

The Adventure and Science Camps are available for boys and girls in grades 2-5. Fishing Camp welcomes students from grades 3-6. Traditional Camp is available for grades K-3.

From the time campers are dropped off at YMCA Camp Sloper at 9 a.m., they will spend the day participating in their camp-specific activities until 3 p.m. Cost is $180 ($20 discount for YMCA full members).

Horseback Riding Camp is open to boys and girls in grades 2-6. Cost is $210 ($20 discount for YMCA full members). Participants will be dropped off at YMCA Camp Sloper and will be bused to Hayes Equestrian Center in Plantsville, where they will be exposed to horse riding and grooming skills between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A full registration packet for this camp is available at the Southington Community YMCA or at www.ymcacampsloper.org.

Early morning and afternoon care is available at YMCA Camp Sloper throughout the entire week for an additional fee. For extended care participants, morning drop off can be anytime after 6:30 a.m., and pickup must be by 5:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Justin Hubeny at (860) 621-8194 or jhubeny@sccymca.org.