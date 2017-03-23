Connecticut State Police announce trooper exams and info session

The Connecticut State Police Academy will be holding a coffee and conversation meeting for men and women looking to become state troopers. On Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to noon, anyone with interest is welcome to visit the academy at 285 Preston Ave. in Meriden to speak about the hiring process in a relaxed environment.

They will offer answers to questions about the hiring process, physical agility, academy demands, and trooper life.

The event is open to all, including those who have already applied and are scheduled to take the trooper trainee examination.

The meeting is just in time for the application period, which is now open through Tuesday, April 11 at 1 p.m. Applicants must apply through the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services (DAS) website http://das.ct.gov.