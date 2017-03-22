Sports listings for the March 24 edition

FUNDRAISERS

PASTA BENEFIT DINNER FOR THE CHILDREN OF FERNANDO ALMEDIA. March 20, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at DePaolo Middle School. Hosted by the Southington Soccer Club in memory of the late sideline coach Fernando Almedia, a single father who passed away on Feb. 10. All ticket sales and donations will benefit Almedia’s children, Seth and Lexi. Visit www.Southingtonsoccer.org and click the “Pasta Benefit” tab on the left.

PAVERS FOR POSTERITY (BLUE KNIGHT BRICKS)—The Turf Committee is offering an opportunity to purchase bricks to help defray costs for the artificial turf field at Southington High School. Bricks cost $125 and can be engraved with three lines of type (14 characters per line). Bricks will be displayed as part of a walkway and patio at the entrance to the turf field complex. Bricks can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, or at the Southington High School Athletic Department.

REGISTRATION

RETIREE GOLF LEAGUE—Register through April 13. League runs on Tuesdays, April 25-Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, at Pequabuck Golf Club, 56 School St., Terryville. Open to retirees in Bristol, Southington, Terryville, Farmington, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth. The final week will feature an 18-hole tournament and banquet. Cost is $400 ($75 for course members) and includes green fees, banquet, tournament, and USGA handicap card. Register at www.bristolrec.com, or (860) 584-6160.

CAMP R.I.S.E. REGISTRATION—Through Friday, June 16 while space allows. Open to Southington children with special needs. Camp has two sessions which will take place at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park from 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. daily. Session 1 (grades 2-5), July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 up to 21 years old), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Cost to participate varies by session. More info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE.

ST JUDE CHILDREN HOSPITAL GOLF TOURNEY—Saturday, Sept. 30, 12:30 p.m. shotgun start at Hunter Golf Club, Meriden. Cost is $105 per player, includes hot dogs/ burgers before tee off and buffet dinner. Profits benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. $100 hole sponsorships available. Contact: Pete Montoya, (860) 634-4258 or pmontana@burrislogistics.com.

SOUTHINGTON YMCA

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Community YMCA Membership Services Desk at (860) 628-5597 or on-line at www.southington-cheshireymca.org.

BENCH PRESS COMPETITION (OPEN TO NON-MEMBERS)—Saturday April 8, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. (weigh-ins), 6 p.m. (warm-ups), 6:30 p.m. (competition), at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. Open to members and non-members, aged 14 and older. Rules briefing before the competition at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 per athlete ($25 after April 1). All proceeds benefit the Livestrong at the Y exercise program for adult cancer survivors. More info at www.sccymca.org or contact Linda Prus at (860) 426-9531 or lprus@sccymca.org.

FISHING DERBY—Saturday, April 15, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m.-noon fishing, at YMCA Camp Sloper. Cost is $5 for full members ($10 for program members, $15 for non-members, free for Adventure Guides). Coffee, fruits, and juice will be available and a small lunch will be provided. Parents and children are welcome. Stay for the Adventure Guide program kick-off afterwards. Contact Justin Hubeny at (860) 621-8194 or jhubeny@sccymca.org.

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES—Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels and help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Janice Freeman, (860) 628-5597, ext 368.

MISCELLANEOUS

YOGA CLASSES—Mondays and Wednesdays, March 27-May 3, 7 p.m. in the lower level of The Southington Historical Building, 239 Main St. Beginner classes on Fridays, 6 p.m. Six week session of Yoga classes, sponsored by the Southington Arts Council, Inc. Cost is $30 ($35 for non-members). More info or to register, call (860) 621-ARTS (2787).

SHS TURF CONTESTS—Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES—Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for boys/girls volleyball, football with the exception of the Thanksgiving game, boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and night baseball. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

If you would like to your event announced in The Observer, please e-mail information to jgoralski@southingtonobserver.com. The Observer reserves the right to edit for content and space.