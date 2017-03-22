Police blotter for the March 24 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, March 9 to Thursday, March 16:
- David LePage, 38, of 180 Black Rock Ave., New Britain, was arrested on March 9 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment.
- Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 North Summit St., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.
- Christian Bedard, 41, of 43 Hunting Hills Dr., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.
- Heather J. Verdi, 48, of 480 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Christopher Sadowski, 30, of 60 Partride Ln., Berlin, was arrested on March 16 and charged with violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault. In a second incident, he was charged with intimidating a witness, second degree harassment, and violation of a protective order. In a third incident, he was charged with violating a protective order.