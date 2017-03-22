Police blotter for the March 24 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, March 9 to Thursday, March 16:

David LePage, 38, of 180 Black Rock Ave., New Britain, was arrested on March 9 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment.

Justin Sieracki, 25, of 111 North Summit St., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with disorderly conduct and violation of a protective order.

Christian Bedard, 41, of 43 Hunting Hills Dr., Southington, was arrested on March 10 and charged with second degree strangulation, second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Heather J. Verdi, 48, of 480 Prospect St., Plantsville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with violation of a protective order.

Christopher Sadowski, 30, of 60 Partride Ln., Berlin, was arrested on March 16 and charged with violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, and third degree assault. In a second incident, he was charged with intimidating a witness, second degree harassment, and violation of a protective order. In a third incident, he was charged with violating a protective order.