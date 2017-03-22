Performance listings for the March 24 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Derynoski Elementary School cafeteria. Open to Southington students entering grades 3-6. Students must bring a report card as proof of grade level and residency. More info at http://bit.ly/sysummertheater.

COMEDY NIGHT. 7 p.m. at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($25 at the door). Tables of 8 for $150. Headliner is Doug Karpf (Borgata AC, MTV, Sirus XM). Featured comics are Rob Epple and MC: Matt Dolan. Buy tickets at centennial.kiltonicpost72.org or at (860) 305-3673.

MARCH 30-APRIL 7

SOUTHINGTON

‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST.’ 7 p.m. performances on March 30 and 31; April 1, 6, and 7 at the Kennedy Middle School auditorium. Performed by the DePaolo and Kennedy middle school drama club. Students will be combining their acting, singing, and dancing talents to bring this award-winning musical to life. Tickets cost $8 ($5 for students) and can be purchased from cast, crew, or at DePaolo or Kennedy schools.

APRIL 2-3

SOUTHINGTON

‘LEADING LADIES’ AUDITIONS. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Southington Community Theatre hall at 1237 Marion Ave. Open audition call for the June production of Ken Ludwig’s comedy, “Leading Ladies.” No appointments are necessary. Actors should be prepared to read from the script. More info at (860) 833-7160 or southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com.

APRIL 8-14

SOUTHINGTON