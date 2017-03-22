Obituary: William A. Cummings, 92

William A. Cummings, 92, of W. Haven passed away Saturday, March 18th. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Quitek) Cummings for 61 years.

He was born Feb 10, 1925 in New Haven, the son of the late John and Blanche (Terwilliger) Cummings. He was a veteran of WWII in the U.S. Airforce as an Engineer Top Turret Gunner on B25 Bomber. He had retired from Standard Oil Co. An avid golfer who had an amazing seven hole-in-one’s, Bill traveled frequently with his ‘buddies’ to play golf in Myrtle Beach and Florida.

He is survived by his children, William J. Cummings and wife Diana L. of Bonita Springs FL, Craig D. Cummings and wife Denise of Waterbury, Patricia Kono and husband Thomas of N. Haven, 5 grandchildren, Christopher Cummings, Stefanie Cummings, Alexandra Cummings, Whitney Kono, and Andrew Kono. He was predeceased by his grandson Billy R. Cummings and Gloria DeGray, his late life companion.

The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 27, at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington. Calling hours will be Monday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.