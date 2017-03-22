Obituary: Patricia LaBrie, 58

Patricia LaBrie, 58, of Southington, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Hospital of Central CT, New Britain Campus.

She was born Nov. 13, 1958 in Southington, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (LeBlond) LaBrie. She had been employed by Home Depot in Southington. Patricia was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

She is survived by 2 brothers, Mark LaBrie and wife Becky of Gilbert AZ, Matthew LaBrie of New Britain, 4 sisters, Sylvia LaBrie of Southington, Elizabeth Gosse and husband Ronald of Colchester, Kathleen LaBrie of New Britain and Janet Govea of E.Hartford, her nieces Sarah, Teri-Lynn and Nancy, nephews Eric, Hunter, Will and Ryan. She was predeceased by a sister Claudia LaBrie.

Patty cherished her extended family and all her many dear friends. She was thankful of God’s blessings.

The Funeral will be held on Friday, March 24, at 9:15 a.m., from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Dominic Church at 10 a.m. at Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday 6-8 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489 or a Salvation Army. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.