Obituary: Charles ‘Charlie’ Perreault, 64

Charles “Charlie” Perreault, 64, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly at Bradley Memorial. He was the loving husband of Karen Perreault.

He was born in Meriden on Sept. 9, 1952, the son of the late John and Jeanie (Moore) Perreault. Charlie had been employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Middletown for 45 years.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Daniel Perreault and wife Kathleen of Middletown and Jennifer Desjardins and husband Ken of Meriden, stepchildren; Jessica and Kristina Clark; grandchildren; Jesse, Alexandra, Jared, Haley, Logan and Lylah. He also leaves his brother Thomas Perreault and wife Kimberly of Southington and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother John Perreault Jr.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St, Southington from 2-5 pm with a brief service held after.

Donations may be made in Charlie’s memory to: CT Humane Society, Newington, CT or American Diabetes Association.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com