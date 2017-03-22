Meeting listings for the March 24 edition

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

SOUTHINGTON

YMCA ANNUAL CAMPAIGN KICK-OFF BREAKFAST. 7:30 a.m. at the Southington YMCA, 29 High St. This year’s theme is “Exercise your heart in more ways than one.” To reserve a seat, contact Shannon Eterginio at (860) 628-5597, ext. 367 or seterginio@sccymca.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARD VALLEY GARDEN CLUB. . 9:45 a.m. to noon on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the American Legion hall, 64 Main St. Starts at 10 a.m. with a presentation of “The Life of Bees and Their Culture and What’s New in the Garden,” presented by Debby Milano, Head Grower at Winterberry Gardens, followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. Guest ($3) are always welcome. RSVP: zickfield63@cox.net

APPLE VALLEY AARP MEETING. 1 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Church hall, 238 Savage St. The Southington Apple Valley Chapter AARP No. 4943 meeting is open to all national AARP members and guests who might be interested in joining this chapter. Entertainment will follow the business meeting.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CHAMBER IN THE MORNING. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. on the third Wednesday of the month. Sponsored by the Southington Chamber of Commerce. Seminar offers business-building information, networking. Attendees encouraged to bring business cards and literature. Contact: Southington Chamber at (860) 628-8036.

SOUTHINGTON GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY. 7:30 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month (except December) at the community room at the Orchards, 34 Hobart St. No admission charge.

ROTARY CLUB. Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. (except evenings for the last Tuesday of each month). Wednesday meetings at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St. Contact: Dolores Fanelli (860) 681-9548 or Christie Kuriger, (860) 426-0025.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays from September through June, 7:30 p.m. at Gallery 53, 53 Colony St., Meriden. Monthly programs, techniques, field trips and competitions. Competition photos need to be submitted by 7 p.m. All skill levels are welcome. More info on Facebook page, Shutterfly or email jimski42@sbcglobal.net