Library listings for the March 24 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.
Here are some upcoming events:
March
- Carlos Aquayo, March Artist of the Month. Southington’s Carlos Aquayo’s childhood interest in comics and cartoon illustrations eventually matured into a passion for painting landscapes and portraits. Years of traveling around the world as a member of the U.S. Army and being exposed to diverse landscapes, cultures, and locations was cited as a great influence. He works with acrylics, watercolors, pastel and charcoal. He is an ordained Christian minister, and his illustration “God’s Masterpiece,” was displayed most recently in Colombia and Cuba.
- Do You Know Your Numbers? Free blood pressure check. Friday, March 24, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Tuesday, March 28, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A health representative from Wheeler Health and Wellness Center or 203-UrgentCare Center will be at the Healthy Living Outreach table for free blood pressure checks.
- ‘SCREENAGERS – Growing Up in the Digital Age.’ Wednesday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Cosponsored by the Parent Information Series of Southington Youth Services and the Southington Public Library. This award winning film (68 mins.) probes into the vulnerable corners of family life and depicts messy struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. This program is free to all Southington residents.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, March 31, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
- Make Altoid Tin Flashlights. Thursday, March 9, 3 p.m. Registration is required. Teen week event is open to young adults aged 13 to 18 (grades 7 to 12). Join the teen librarian and learn to make flashlights using altoid tins. The project will teach you how to create simple circuits using wires, batteries, and LED lights. The project will include soldering; however, no experience is needed. Safety procedures will be followed.
April
- Lincoln Center Local: New York Philharmonic Opening Gala with Lang Lang. Wednesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
- ‘Out of the Blackout’ by Robert Barnard. Thursday, April 13, 3 p.m. Registration required. Part of the Long Ago and Far Away book discussion series with Carole Shmurak, which looks at three modern British detectives attempting to solve crimes that occurred 40-50 years earlier. Copies of the books are available at the Reference Desk.
- Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.
May
- Lincoln Center Local: Mariachi Flor De Toloache. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Free Screening program created by Lincoln Center Education and hosted by libraries, brings the best of Lincoln Center—world–renowned performances coupled with unparalleled education resources—off its Manhattan-based campus. More info at LincolnCenter.org/Local.
Ongoing
- Cake Pan Collection. Are you celebrating a special holiday or do you have a fan of dinosaurs or cars? Visit the Southington Public Library to see the display of novelty cake pans now available to borrow. The pans are located in the children’s department.
- Exhibit space for local artists (Free). The Gallery at the Southington Public Library provides a venue for local community residents to share their artistic talents in the visual arts with the general public. The Gallery is located on the main level and viewing of the exhibits is available during the library hours, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Jeanne Chmielewski at (860) 628-0947, ext. 6513 or at chmielewskij@southington.org.
- Two-gether Tales. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 2 and 3 year olds, along with siblings and adults.
- Read, Rock & Rhyme. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 10 to 23 months old, along with siblings and adults.
- Budding Bookworms. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration required. This story time is meant to engage 3.5 to 5 years old, along with siblings and adults.
- Behavioral Health Information. Mondays, 10 a.m., or Wednesdays, 5 p.m. Wheeler Clinic senior community health outreach coordinator Justine Micalizzi will offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. For private consultations, contact Justine at (860) 414-1235 or jmicalizzi@wheelerclinic.org.
- Pages to Color Workshop. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon; Tuesdays, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on the mezzanine. No registration required. The coloring sessions at the Library are a free, unstructured time for adults, 18 and over.