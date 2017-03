Fire report for the March 24 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 37 incidents from Monday, March 6 to Monday, March 13:

Monday, March 6

3:34:45 p.m., 174 Rethal St., Public service

4:32:35 p.m., 314 Summer St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

8:55:18 p.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, No Incident found on arrival

Tuesday, March 7

7:01:26 a.m., West St. and West Queen St., Vehicle accident

9:40:23 a.m., 1875 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., No Incident found on arrival

1:00:00 p.m., 926 Sweetheart Path, Public service

5:02:51 p.m., 43 Academy St., Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, March 8

3:51:02 a.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

7:04:46 a.m., 1394 Flanders Rd., Vehicle Accident

11:08:45 a.m., Carter Ln. and Meriden Ave., Vehicle accident

12:54:31 p.m., 248 Hitchcock Rd., Public service

2:43:41 p.m., 2279 Mount Vernon Rd., Lincoln College, High-angle rescue

Thursday, March 9

6:33:41 a.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Dispatched and cancelled en route

9:56:15 a.m., 231 Debbie Dr., Public service

11:01:54 a.m., 37 W. Center St., Factory Square, Sprinkler activation

2:19:04 p.m., 132 Main St., Smoke detector activation

2:42:07 p.m., 10 Pennywise Ln., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

3:33:35 p.m., 1263 Queen St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

4:33:21 p.m., 310 N. Main St., SFD Co. 1, Vehicle Accident

6:53:20 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

Friday, March 10

3:40:48 a.m., 24 Beecher St., Medical assist, assist EMS

7:56:15 a.m., 165 Old Farm Rd., CO incident

8:21:48 a.m., 21 Paul Hts., Smoke detector activation

9:23:57 a.m., 90 Apple Gate, Public service

10:54:11 a.m., West St. and Curtiss St., Vehicle Accident

11:16:53 a.m., 1315 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Dispatched and cancelled en route

12:31:29 p.m., 35 Whistling Straits Dr., No Incident found on arrival

1:10:00 p.m., 888 Queen St., Good intent call, Other

1:25:30 p.m., Queen St. and W. Queen St., Vehicle Accident

4:24:45 p.m., 157 Dayton Dr., EMS call, excluding vehicle

11:24:39 p.m., 428 Meriden Ave., CO detector activation

1:48:34 p.m., 29 Anne Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Saturday, March 11

7:14:58 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Lock-out Building

9:14:47 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

Sunday, March 12

6:04:46 p.m., 1123 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Accident, potential accident

9:25:31 p.m., I-84 Eastbound Exit, Vehicle accident

Monday, March 13