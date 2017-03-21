Passover celebrated with April 11 seder

On Tuesday, April 11, the second night of Passover, Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation will host a complete Passover seder for the congregation and interested community members. The service will be led by Rabbi Shelley Kovar Becker.

The Seder, which commemorates the Jewish people’s flight from Egypt as told in the book of Exodus, is commemorated with two nights of special dinners filled with traditions and rituals.

“Seder” means order. The meal must be organized in a specific order and with traditional songs and stories included. This process is contained in the Hagaddah, a book from which the participants read during the meal. The April 11 seder will include music and a complete hot meal.

The event will be held in Memorial Hall at the First Congregational Church of Southington and will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $18 per adult and $9 per child.

For more information or reservations, please contact the congregation at events@gsjc.org or visit the temple’s website at www.gsjc.org.