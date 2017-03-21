Obituaries: Beatrice Salvatore

Beatrice (Mastrianni) Salvatore, 101, widow of Leopardo “Leo” J. Salvatore, died on Saturday (March 18, 2017) at Ingraham Manor. Beatrice was born in Southington on October 20, 1915 and was one of ten children of the late Antonio and Frances (Fasulo) Mastrianni. She was a lifelong Southington resident where she married and raised her family prior to moving to Bristol in 1989. She worked at Marlin Rockwell before retiring as well as working with her husband at his ventures: Leo’s Restaurant and The Wishing Well Restaurant, then Leo’s Package Store all in Southington. They enjoyed several years of retirement in Winter Park, FL. She was a hard worker and enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Beatrice is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Leo and Patricia Salvatore of Avon; a daughter: Shirley Salvatore of Bristol; four grandchildren: Atty. Dean Kilbourne and his wife, Linda of Bristol, Kim Kilbourne of Bristol, Stacy Salvatore of Plainsboro, New Jersey and Kevin Salvatore of Simsbury; four great grandchildren: Olivia and Victoria Kilbourne, and Austin and Hayden Michele; her brother-in-law: Roland Salvatore of Simsbury; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nine siblings. Funeral services will be held Thursday (March 23, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Simsbury Cemetery, Simsbury. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Beatrice’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com