Weekly scoreboard for the March 24 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, March 13 and Sunday, March 19.

Boys Swimming

CT State Open

Saturday, March 18

At Yale University, New Haven

Team results—(53 Teams) 1, Greenwich, 465.5; 2, Pomperaug, 459.5; 3, New Canaan, 415; 4, Fairfield Prep, 330.5; 5, Weston, 296; 6, Ridgefield, 291; 7, Cheshire, 263; 8, Staples, 248; 9, Glastonbury, 239.5; 10, Notre Dame-WH, 220.5; 11, Darien, 170; 12, Amity, 151; 13, Wilton, 144; 14, Hand-Madison, 136; 15, Farmington, 124; 16, Hamden, 103; 17, Oxford, 90; 18, Westhill-Stamford, 87.5; 19, South Windsor, 86; 20, Shelton, 82; 21, Newtown, 80.5; 22, Branford-Guilford, 78; 23, Avon, 77; 24, Fitch-Stonington, 66; 25, Holy Cross, 62; 26, Simsbury, 59; 27, Norwalk-McMahon, 46; 28, Seymour, 40; 29, Naugatuck, 39; 30, Sacred Heart, 37; 31, Bethel, 33; 32, Berlin, 29; 33, New Fairfield, 25; 34 (tie), Brookfield, Watertown, Suffield-E.Windsor, 24; 37, Southington, 22; 38, Granby, 21; 39, Sheehan, 19; 40 (tie), Old Saybrook and Wethersfield, 12; 42, Hall 9; 43 (tie), Middletown and Manchester, 6; 45, Masuk, 4.5; 46, East Hartford, 4; 47 (tie), Northwestern, Platt Tech, and Kaynor Tech, 3; 50 (tie), Newington, NW Catholic, Rocky Hill, and Xavier, 0.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

200 free relay—(24 relays) 1, Pomperaug, 1:25.88; 2, Greenwich, 1:26.03; 3, New Canaan, 1:26.29; 4, Fairfield Prep, 1:26.72; 5, Cheshire, 1:28.09; 6, Notre Dame-WH, 1:28.76; 7, Glastonbury, 1:29.04; 8, Farmington, 1:29.87; 9, Wilton, 1:30.03; 10, Seymour, 1:30.2; 11, Weston, 1:30.4; 12, Staples, 1:30.73; 13, Naugatuck, 1:31.19; 14, Fitch-Stonington, 1:31.21; 15, Darien, 1:31.37; 16, Southington (Zach Blake, Evan Bender, Brendon Egan, PJ Ramsey), 1:31.59; 17, Avon, 1:31.72; 18, Holy Cross, 1:32.15; 19, Wethersfield, 1:32.63; 20, Newtown, 1:32.75; 21, Hand-Madison, 1:32.77; 22, Brookfield, 1:33.06; 23, Granby , 1:34.33; 24, Ridgefield, DQ.

Ice Hockey

CIAC Division III tournament

Semifinals

Hall-Southington 1, WMRP 0

Thursday, March 16

Yale University Ingalls Rink, New Haven

Hall-Southington 00 00 01 — 01

Wethersfield co-op 00 00 00 — 00

First period—No scoring.

Second period—No scoring.

Third period—1, Michael DiPietro, H-S, 4:02.

Penalties—H-S, 3 (6:00). WMRP, 0 (0:00).

Shots—H-S, 31. WMRP, 13.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 13. Stevie Vaughan, WMRP, 30.

Records—H-S (#6), 10-9-3. WMRP (#2), 17-4.

Championship Game

Woodstock 7, Hall-Southington 3

Saturday, March 18

At Ingalls Rink, Yale University, New Haven

Hall-Southington 00 02 01 — 03

Woodstock 01 02 04 — 07

First period—1, Ryan Black (Avery Riva), WHS, 5:04.

Second period—2, Riva (Black, Aidan Boisvert), WHS, 12:29; 3, Jacob Mohr (Jeremy Fortin), H-S, 10:15; 4, Nathan DeLuca (William Liscomb, Douglas Newton), 8:32; 5, Mohr (Fortin, Aronow), 0:01.

Third period—6, Fortin (Mohr, Aronow), H-S, 14:51; 7, DeLuca, WHS, 9:54; 8, Riva (Black), WHS, 4:25; 9, DeLuca (Newton), 3:59: 10, Liscomb (DeLuca), WHS, 3:08.

Penalties—H-S, 0 (0:00). WHS, 1 (2:00).

Shots—H-S, 32. WHS, 32.

Saves—Zach Monti, H-S, 25. Cal Wilcox, WHS, 29.

Records—COMING IN: H-S (#6), 10-9-3. WHS (#1), 20-2-1.