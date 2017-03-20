Obituary: Michael A. Rossi, 87

Michael A. Rossi, 87, of Southington, passed away at home after a long illness on March 15, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of the late Marie (Celella) Rossi.

Michael was born on September 29, 1929 in Meriden, the son of the late John and Emma Rossi. He was a graduate of Quinnipiac University and served in the U.S.Air Force during the Korean War. Michael was a certified gemologist employed by Michael’s Jewelers for over 30 years and previously was employed by the International Silver Co. He was well known in Southington having served the town as a member of the Town Council for 30 years and was chairman from 1974-75, the Board of Finance, the Library Committee, the Housing Authority and served on the Republican Town Committee for 35 years, and the Southington Police Auxiliary and Benevolent Society. He was a parishioner of Mary Our Queen Church and served as lector, usher and on numerous committees. He was also a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, the Sons of Italy, the Unico Club and the Rotary Club. He also served on the Board of Directors of the United Way. In his down time, Michael enjoyed watching the UCONN girl’s basketball team and the Boston Red Sox and spending time with his family.

Michael leaves his children, Michele Webster and husband William, Michael Rossi Jr. and wife Audrey of Sealy, TX, Maria Ramsay and husband Mark, Matthew Rossi and wife Kathy; 5 grandchildren, Meghan, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Nathan and Morgan, his sister Louise Rukus, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Rossi.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Michael’s long time caregiver Eliso Guntsadze for all the care and comfort she provided. Also a special thank you to the other caregivers.

The Funeral will be held Monday 9:45 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to Mary Our Queen Church at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass. The burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery with Military Honors. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-8 p.m. The family requests that donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St. Framingham, MA 01701. For online donations and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com