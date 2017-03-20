Obituary: Marie Marion Cheney, 77

Marie Marion Cheney, 77 of Southington passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at HCC at New Britain General.

Born May 8, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Marion (Gorman) Cheney.

Marie was a patron of the Immaculate Conception Church of Waterbury CT.

Marie worked on the Direct Support Staff for the ARC of Southington until her retirement.

Marie was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Family was the most important thing to her. She was always there for family and friends when they needed her. She had a very compassionate heart. She loved cooking, creating new recipes and playing Rummikub. Easter was her most loved holiday and the entire family had to be there. She is survived by her children, Michael Cheney and wife Dana of Ellicott City, MD, Debra Wilcox and husband Brian of Somers, April Anziano of Southington and Joseph Cheney of Waterbury; three brothers, Fred Cheney of California, Kenneth and David Cheney; a sister, Elaine Bruno of Florida; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Krystal, Kaili, Brianna, Trevor, Macy David and Emily and four great grandchildren, Evan, Lucas, Mikayla and David. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas. Marie’s family would like to thank the medical staff at the HCC at New Britain General Hospital.

Upon request of the family, there will be no visiting hours. A private service will be held. Donations can be made in honor of Marie to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at www.diabetes.org. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

