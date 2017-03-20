Obituary: Lucille (Passanisi) Cioffi, 83

Lucille (Passanisi) Cioffi, 83 of Southington and formerly of Meriden, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2017 at the Summit of Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Andrew Cioffi.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1934 in Middletown the daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina (Gugliemino) Passanisi. Prior to her retirement Lucille had been employed by Shop-Rite in Meriden for 25 years.

She is survived by two sons Michael Cioffi and wife Jane of North Carolina and Daniel Cioffi and wife Darleen of Southington, grandchildren Delina Coviello and husband Joe, Andrew Fiondella and girlfriend Rachel, great granddaughter Gianna Rose Coviello. She also leaves a brother Angelo and wife Linda Passanisi and a sister Jane Davis all of Middletown, a brother-in-law Manny Spada as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Dolly Spada.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at St. Thomas Church at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington on Tuesday morning from 8:30- 10 am.

