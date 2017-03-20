Obituary: Joseph C. Compas, 64

Joseph C. Compas, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday March 15, 2017. He was born in Haiti and was the son of Moliere J. and Nellie Compas.

He is survived by family in both Canada and Haiti. He is survived by his brother Rotchille St Mersier and family, sisters Therese Compas and family and Christine Compas and family all of Canada, along with sister Eva Compas and family from Haiti. He also leaves fellow residents at Winter Grove in Southington where he resided. He was a wonderful free spirit and will be missed by all.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 25th at 11 AM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. Southington.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com