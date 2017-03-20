Obituary: Dorothy (Daly) Kalvaitis, 85

Dorothy (Daly) Kalvaitis, 85, of Plantsville section of Southington passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late William P. Kalvaitis. She was born April 10, 1931 in Waterbury, the daughter of the late John and Diana (Dube) Daly.

Dorothy was a former resident of Waterbury and a former parishioner of St. Leo’s Church and was active with the East End Senior Center.

She is survived by her children, William Kalvaitis and wife Staci of Plantsville, Diane Conradi and husband Randy of Stonington, Kathy McKenna and husband Rick of Maine and Christine Kalvaitis of Southington, 7 grandchildren, Ricky, Christopher, Jonathan, Lauren, Jennifer, Allison, Daniel and a great grandson Christopher. She also leaves a brother John Daly and wife Denise of Burlington and a sister Joan Day and husband Roger of Pine Hurst, NC a sister in law Lucille Pecha formerly of Litchfield and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 23, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 255 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. Calling hours will be Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Donations may be made in her memory to ALS Association, CT Chapter 4 Oxford Rd. Unit E 4 Milford, Ct. 06460.

