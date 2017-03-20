Obituary: Friedrich M. ‘Fritz’ Sillner, 87

Friedrich M. “Fritz” Sillner, 87, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the Southington Care Center. He was the husband of the late Ingeborg (Schindler) Sillner.

He was born in Germany on April 23, 1929 the son of the late Martin and Walburga Sillner. Prior to his retirement he was the founder, owner and president of M & S Welding in New Britain. He was a member of the Donau Club in New Britain. Fred enjoyed skiing.

He is survived by his loving partner of 14 years Lydia Williams, his children Fred Sillner of Southington and Richard Sillner, grandchildren Courtney, Ricky and Katie. He also leaves Lydia’s children Gretchen Williams, Stanton and Jenny Williams, Herbert and Lisa Williams and her grandchildren, Noah, Ella, Hans, Natalie and Eva Williams.

Funeral services and burial were privately held. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. assisted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 45, Southington CT or American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 27 Allendale Dr. North Haven, CT 06473

