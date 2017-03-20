Hartford HealthCare introduces ‘Healthy Minds at Home’

Taking a personal approach to behavioral health and dementia issues, Hartford HealthCare is now offering selective services to housebound older adults through Healthy Minds at Home.

Aging brings unique challenges, and it is easy to become depressed by chronic health conditions, loss of independence, death of a loved one, or stressful finances. Physically and emotionally, it may become more difficult to leave the home.

As greater numbers of seniors remain at home and may otherwise not be able to access traditional behavioral health programs, it is important to bring these services to them. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated seven million Americans over the age of 65 struggle with depression each year.

Healthy Minds at Home takes a comprehensive approach that includes assessments, treatment planning, medication management, short-term psychotherapy, and more. A multidisciplinary team – including specially trained nurses, occupational therapists, social workers and home health aides – works closely with the individual’s primary care provider to develop a treatment plan. Education for patients, caregivers and family is included in managing behavioral health issues.

Education is also a key component of the Dementia Program, which brings professional services to address the complexities of a dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Hartford HealthCare at Home staff members are certified and trained to provide practical and effective techniques for meaningful and successful interactions, enabling individuals to remain at home. The multi-faceted approach includes individualized assessment; treatment planning; education of families and caregivers; medication management; promotion of independence in basic self-care health tasks; and assistance with memory and communication. Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging and Hartford HealthCare at Home work partner for the best results.

Hartford HealthCare at Home has multiple locations, including in Southington at 300 Queen St.

Both programs are covered under Medicare. To learn more about Healthy Minds at Home, call Hartford HealthCare at Home, 1-800-HOMECARE (1-800-466-3227).