Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, March 18

Boys Basketball: #2 Hillhouse (24-1) won their second-straight and 11th overall CIAC Class LL title after defeating #4 East Hartford (22-3), 78-58, in the final at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. The following statistics were provided by the CIAC: Joseph Kasperzyk Jr. and Davon Warner both paced Hillhouse with 19 points each; Kingsley Cockburn, Austin Nwafor, and Justin Nwafor paced East Hartford with 11 points apiece; the Academics led the Hornets, 39-22, at halftime; the Academics outscored the Hornets, 34-28, in the paint, 27-25, in points off turnovers, 15-14, in second-chance points, and, 12-6, in fast-break points; the Hornets outscored the Academics, 16-13, in bench points; the score was tied once in the contest for 1:46, and there were no lead changes; Hillhouse led for 30:14 with their largest lead of the game coming by 23 with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter; East Hartford never led.

Girls Basketball: #3 New London (23-2) won their first-ever CIAC Class LL title after defeating top-seeded Trumbull (23-2), 42-36, in the final at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. The following statistics were provided by the CIAC: India Pagan paced New London with 18 points; Julia Keckler paced Trumbull with 12 points; the Whalers led the Eagles, 23-20, at halftime; the Whalers outscored the Eagles, 28-14, in the paint, 15-12, in points off turnovers, and, 10-5, in second-chance points; The Eagles outscored the Whalers, 8-2, in fast-break points, and, 6-2, in bench points. The score was tied three times in the contest—total of 2:05—and there were no lead changes; New London led for 29:49 with their largest lead of the game coming by nine with 02:45 remaining in the fourth quarter; Trumbull never led.

Ice Hockey: In their first trips to the semifinals and final of the Division III tournament as a co-op, the sixth-seeded Warrior-Knights fell short, 7-3, to top-seeded Woodstock Academy (21-2-1) in the championship game at Ingalls Rink in New Haven. The Centaurs took a 2-0 lead with goals from Ryan Black (7 shots, 2 assists) and Avery Riva (5 shots, 1 assist) in the closing seconds of the first period and opening minutes of the second. The Warrior-Knights scored the next three out of four goals to knot the score at 3-3 with a pair of goals from Jacob Mohr (3 shots, 1 assist) and a score from Jeremy Fortin (6 shots, 2 assists). Nathan DeLuca (8 shots, 1 assist) cut into Hall-Southington’s run with a score moments following their first goal of the game in the second. Mohr’s second goal came with a second showing on the clock in the second. Fortin scored nine seconds into the third. The Centaurs pulled away after DeLuca (2), Riva, and William Liscomb (4 shots, 1 assist) netted four unanswered goals in the third. The Warrior-Knights came close to additional goals after hitting the post in the first and shortly after their score in the third. Miles Aronow contributed with a pair of assists. Michael DiPietro finished with 10 shots on goal, firing at the net five times in the third. Fortin was 16-14, and Dusty Kilgore (3 shots) was 14-12 in face-offs for the Warrior-Knights. Douglas Newton (5 shots, 2 assists) was 15-9, and Patrick Delaney was 12-17 in face-offs for the Centaurs. Zach Monti saved 25 shots on goal. Both teams took 32 shots on goal. Woodstock Academy committed the lone penalty of the contest on a tripping call early in the third. The Warrior-Knights were only able to take just one shot on goal during the power play. This was Woodstock Academy’s first CIAC title in their four years as an established ice hockey program. The Centaurs were eliminated in the semifinals as a #2 seed in last year’s tournament, the quarterfinals as a #13 seed in 2015, and the first round as a #10 seed by Hall-Southington in 2014. The Centaurs advanced to the final of this year’s tournament with wins over #16 Joel Barlow (4-16-1) in the first round, 11-0, #9 Trinity Catholic (8-14) in the quarterfinals, 11-1, and #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam Killingworth-Coginchaug (12-11) in the semifinals, 6-0. The Warrior-Knights advanced to the final with wins over #11 Newington Co-op (3-15-3) in the first round, 4-3 (overtime), #3 Housatonic-Northwestern (14-7-1) in the quarterfinals, 6-1, and #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (19-4) in the semifinals, 1-0. Hall-Southington finished the season at 12-9-3 overall.

Boys Swimming & Diving: After placing 11th out of 21 teams at the Class LL championship, the Blue Knights advanced a relay to compete against the best swimmers in Connecticut at the state open, held at the Yale University in New Haven. Zack Blake (22.9), Evan Bender (23.5), Brendon Egan (22.81), and PJ Ramsey (22.38) took 16th out of 24 teams with a time of 1:31.59 in the 200 freestyle relay. The relay came into the state open seeded 18th with a time of 1:31.75. Pomperaug finished first in the relay with a time of 1:25.88, followed by Greenwich (1:26.03), New Canaan (1:26.29), Fairfield Prep (1:26.72), Cheshire (1:28.09), and Notre Dame of West Haven (1:28.76). The Knights placed 37th overall with 22 points out of 49 teams. Greenwich won their fifth-straight and 33rd overall CIAC state open title, finishing with 465.5 points. Pomperaug (459.5) finished as runner-up for the second-straight year.

**Southington Winter Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1—3-0 (3-0).

Week 2—5-3 (2-3).

Week 3—10-8-1 (5-5-1).

Week 4—15-10-1 (5-2).

Week 5—22-13-1 (7-3).

Week 6—27-17-1 (5-4).

Week 7—36-18-1 (9-1).

Week 8—46-21-2 (10-3-1).

Week 9—54-23-3 (8-2-1).

Week 10—60-28-3 (6-5).

Week 11—63-29-3 (3-1).

Week 12—65-30-3 (2-1).

Week 13—67-32-3 (2-2).

Week 14—68-33-3 (1-1).

Postseason:

5-5.

