Officials announce tryouts for CT all-star football game

On Sunday, March 18, the Connecticut High School Coaches Association welcomes all graduating senior football players to a tryout combine at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven as officials get ready for the 2017 Super 100 all-star football game.

Registration will be held at the gym, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the combine will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The combine will consist of individual drill work by position,, along with 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 competitions.

Prospective players should arrive by 10 a.m., and bring suitable footwear for running on the rubberized surface. Suitable attire and a change of clothing are suggested.

Athlets should bring water and food.

The top 100 players from the combine will advance to the draft, which will be held at Rentschler Field on March 30 at 6 p.m.

Once the teams have been chosen, there will be an informational meeting at Southington High School on April 6, for all players and their parents. A $100 registration fee will be due at the April 6 meeting.

The 2017 all-star football game will be held on June 23 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6:30 p.m.

Any questions can be directed to Steven Filippone at coachfil89@hotmail.com or John Fontana at jfontana01@snet.net