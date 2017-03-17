SHS all night graduation party committee seeks volunteers

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The 2017 SHS All Night Graduation Committee is seeking support for the 28th annual All Night Graduation Party (ANGP).

The committee is looking for financial support from parents and community leaders, and with close to 500 graduates, they appreciate volunteers. To generate funds for the event, the committee set up fundraising nights at local restaurants.

“People do not need to mention the All Night Grad Party or have a flyer,” said ANGP chair Lisa Breutzmann. “Twenty percent of all proceeds from each of the nights will be donated to the event.”

Each year, the party is thrown to send a message that the community values academic achievement and cares for the safety and well-being of the graduates. Prizes such as televisions, a laptop, and college dorm supplies are given out during the evening.

Following the commencement ceremony, graduates will gather at Southington High School for games, activities, entertainment, food and music. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following events will all benefit the ANGP:

Friday, March 17 and Friday, April 28, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Subway, 685 Queen St. Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, May 11, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Bertucci’s, 20 Spring St.

Friday, May 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Arby’s, 867 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk.

Additionally, volunteers will be outside of the Southington Wal-Mart at 235 Queen Street throughout the month of May to “shake a can” for donations.

To sponsor the ANGP event, monetary donations can be made payable to SHS All Night Graduation Party and sent to SHS All Night Graduation Party Attn: Lisa Breutzmann, 720 Pleasant Street Southington, CT 06489.

Corporate sponsor packages are also available at multiple values.

For donation pick-ups or volunteer interest, call Lorraine Meade at (860) 919-2508 or email SHSANGP@gmail.com