Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, March 16

Boys Basketball: #4 East Hartford (22-2) advanced to the Class LL final after defeating #8 Kennedy (19-5), 59-49, in the semifinals. #2 Hillhouse (23-1) will play #4 East Hartford in the championship after defeating #3 East Catholic (22-2), 53-45, in the other semifinal game. The Class LL championship will be played Saturday, March 18 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville at 8:15 p.m.

Ice Hockey: After making the Division III semifinals for the first time in the co-op’s history, the sixth-seeded Warrior-Knights continued to rewrite the books by advancing to the final with a 1-0 blanking of #2 Wethersfield-Middletown-Rocky Hill-Plainville (19-4) in the semifinals at Ingalls Rink in New Haven. After two scoreless periods, Michael DiPietro netted the lone goal (unassisted) of the game with 10:58 remaining in the contest on a shot that deflected off a defender and WMRP’s goalie. Zach Monti saved 13 shots on goal. Hall-Southington took 31 shots on goal. The Warrior-Knights will return to Ingalls rink on Saturday, March 18 to play top-seeded Woodstock Academy (20-2-1) in the Division III championship. Game time is 10 a.m. The Centaurs advanced to the title game after shutting out #5 Lyman Hall-Haddam-Killingworth-Coginchaug (12-11), 6-0, in the other semifinal game. Hall-Southington is currently 12-8-3 overall.

