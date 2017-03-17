Plantsville woman arrested for violating a protective order

On Wednesday, March 15, police were called to a domestic disturbance on Prospect Street, and it resulted in the arrest of Heather Verdi, 48, of Plantsville for violating a protective order.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:35 p.m. after Verdi returned to the residence and an argument ensued. When police arrived, it was alleged that she was in violation of a protective order issued by the court.

Verdi was transported to police headquarters where she was processed and released after posting a $20,000 bond. She was scheduled to appear at the Bristol Court the following day.

There were no reports of physical violence during this incident.