Obituary: Jaromir ‘Jerry’ Vymazal, 72

Jaromir “Jerry” Vymazal, 72, passed away March 16, 2017 at the Hartford Hospital with his daughters by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Henriette Vymazal.

Jerry was born on August 16, 1944 in the Czech Republic. He moved to the United States in 1969 with his wife and together, they created a wonderful life filled with loving, caring family and friends. He devoted his life to his family and although his blood relatives remain in the Czech Republic, the amount of people that became his “family” is profound. We appreciate all the love and support that they have shown to us all. Once Jerry immigrated to this country, it became his country and he was proud to be an American.

Jerry worked at Waterbury Farrel, in Cheshire, CT for over 30 years. Later, he worked for Pated Springs in Bristol CT.

He is survived by his two daughters: Katherine Vymazal of Southington, CT and Yvette Mulholland and her husband Patrick Mulholland, also of Southington, CT. He is also survived by the two people that he was most proud of, his grandchildren, Parker and Gabrielle Mulholland, to them and their friends he will always be known as “Dedo”.

The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital for their kind, pleasant and caring ways. They would personally like to thank Dr. Jeffery Kamradt for taking such good care of him over the years.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St. Southington, CT. on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 3:00- 6:00

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Forest at YMCA Camp Sloper. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com