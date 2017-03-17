Obituary: George J. Yurcak, 94

George J. Yurcak, 94, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2016 in Fort Myers, FL.

George was born in Southington on April 16, 1922 to Andrew and Caroline (Bacinsky) Yurcak. He was a graduate of Lewis High School, class of 1939 and served 4 years in the US Navy during World War II as Chief ACMM-USNR on the USS Aventius. George retired from Stanley Tools in New Britain, CT after 35 years, was a member of St Aloysius Church and moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1984.

George’s many activities and interests included membership in the US Power Squadron, VFW, BPO Elks, Moose, American Legion, Marion Community Club, and served as the Recording Secretary of the IAM/AW in New Britain. In Cape Coral, he was a member of Slavic American Club and the Southwest Florida Military Museum. George was also an avid skier and golfer for many years.

George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marion (Gernat) of St Louis, MO, his daughter, Marilyn Freundlich and son-in-law Andrew of St Louis, son George Yurcak and daughter-in-law Rosemarie of Commack, NY; his brothers Joseph of Southington and John of Nashua, NH; one grandson, Matthew Freundlich; four granddaughters, Maria Corso, Crista Ann Yurcak, Christina Freundlich, Antonietta Yurcak, one great grandson, Joseph Corso, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St Aloysius Church in Plantsville. Interment will immediately follow at St Thomas Cemetery.