Man arrested for repeatedly violating a protective order

Police have arrested a Berlin man for repeatedly violating a protective order, along with assault, larceny, and intimidation. Christopher Sodowski, 30, of Berlin, was arrested and charged for three separate incidents between Saturday, March 11 and Thursday, March 16.

Police were first called to a Southington home on March 11 on a report of an assault. The victim reported that Sodowski came to her home, and they entered into an argument. During the argument she was physically assaulted/ When he left, Sodowski took the victim’s computer with him.

At the time of the incident, Sodowski had a valid protective order in place against him with the victim as the protective person. Sodowski was not located immediately after the incident, and an arrest warrant was applied for and granted for his arrest.

Two days later, police were called back to the victim’s residence on a report that Sodowski had again violated the provisions of the protective order.

The investigation showed that the victim received several text messages and phone calls. Sodowski threatened to kill the victim’s father if she did not recant her statement about the original assault. Once again, officers attempted to locate Sodowski. When they couldn’t make contact, a second warrant was granted by the courts.

On March 16, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a third report about Sodowski violating the protective order. Police found that Sodowski made contact via phone and through a third party, which was in violation of the order.

This time, officers were able to make contact with Sodowski. He responded to police and was taken into custody for the two outstanding warrants and the third violation.

For the first incident on March 11, Sodowski was charged with three counts of violating a protective order, third degree assault, fourth degree larceny, and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $75,000 bond for those violations.

For the second incident on March 13, he was charged with violation of a protective order, intimidation of a witness, and second degree harassment. He was held on a separate $100,000 bond for this warrant.

For the third incident on March 16, Sodowski was charged with violating a protective order and held on a separate $50,000 bond.

Sodowski was held on all three bonds totaling $225,000, and he was presented in Bristol Superior Court at 9 a.m. on March 16.