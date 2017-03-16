United Way hopes baseball theme is a home run

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

The United Way of Southington is hosting its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, March 30 at the Aqua Turf Club at 6 p.m.. Executive director Jack Eisenmann said that, with the date falling so close to the baseball season opening, this year’s “all stars” theme was a perfect fit.

“Baseball is a big theme here in this town,” he said, mentioning the program at the high school and how a large number of major league players came from Southington.

Like Eisenmann, board member Lauren Johns previously worked at the University of Connecticut. Eisenmann said that she was instrumental in getting former UConn baseball coach Andy Baylock to be the featured speaker during the all stars themed evening.

Baylock served as head coach for 24 years, and is currently in his 14th season as volunteer coach for the Connecticut Tigers.

The annual dinner is the United Way of Southington’s largest fundraiser of the year. Silent auctions, raffles, and a live auction will take place throughout the evening to raise money for the organization, which is the smallest United Way chapter in Connecticut.

“The advantage to that,” Eisenmann said, “is that all of the money we generate goes to Southington residents and Southington organizations.”

The United Way of Southington has been serving the community since 1926. It directly funds 15 local non-profit agencies, including Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Bread for Life, Catholic Charities, child guidance clinic, community mental health affiliates, Connecticut Legal Services, Literacy Volunteers of Central Connecticut, the Margaret Griffin Child Development Center, Mulberry Gardens, the Prudence Crandall Center, Senior Transportation Services, the Salvation Army, Hartford Health Care at Home, the Southington YMCA, and the YWCA sexual assault crisis service.

In addition to the dinner, presentations, and raffles, three “Hero Awards” will be given to Bread for Life, the Calvanese Foundation, and the Rotary Club of Southington. United Way board members looked at many organizations in town in order to make recommendations for award recipients.

“Those three kept coming back from the board,” Eisenmann said. He championed their service and dedication to Southington residents.

The mission of the Calvanese Foundation is to help the community as a whole. Projects thus far have touched on almost every segment of the Southington community from the less fortunate, handicapped, and ill, to the senior citizens and youth of the town.

In 1948, the Rotary Club of Southington was established to serve the needs of the community. They provide scholarships and donate to other local organizations year-round.

Bread for Life serves a community in need with home-cooked meals each day. The non-profit soup kitchen strives to leave no person hungry.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $700 for a table of 10.

Tickets can be purchased at the Southington Chamber of Commerce and United Way office, Liberty Bank and Farmington Bank. For more information call (860) 628-4565 or email jack.eisenmann@unitedwayofsouthington.org.